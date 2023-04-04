Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.50.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $9.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $579.38. 604,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,393. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35. The stock has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.