Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $368.39 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $368.39 million and $32.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,576,084,980.574735 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0363156 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $32,890,109.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

