Threshold Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.64 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Threshold has a total market cap of $372.33 million and approximately $24.64 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,576,084,980.574735 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0363156 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $32,890,109.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

