Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.93

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 227928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $634.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

Insider Activity at Titan International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

In related news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $604,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.