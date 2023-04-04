Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Trading Down 4.9%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.70. 59,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 313,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.
Titan Machinery Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.65.
Insider Activity at Titan Machinery
In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,636,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 152,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
