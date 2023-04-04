Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Trading Down 4.9%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.70. 59,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 313,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity at Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,636,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 152,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

