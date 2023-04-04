Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 149,000 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen accounts for about 1.0% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $13,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,692,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,776,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,487,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at about $23,675,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth $21,729,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cowen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Cowen stock remained flat at $38.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. 983,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

