Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,131 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.68. 1,576,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744,105. The company has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average of $95.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

