Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 23,400 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $40.09. 1,351,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $40.19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.