Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,765,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,863,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.