Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.0% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $365.34. 929,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $348.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.