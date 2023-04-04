Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 1.3% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $16,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,554,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 341,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,417. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

