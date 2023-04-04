Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 53,624 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $2,390,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 71,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $108.59. 840,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,506. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,832 shares of company stock worth $8,125,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.