Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 770 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.13. 211,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $554.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $484.20 and a 200 day moving average of $426.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

