Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $10.85 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 137,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Coupa Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,140,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,877,000 after buying an additional 159,913 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Coupa Software by 8.0% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,137,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,503,000 after buying an additional 232,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,964,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,298,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Coupa Software by 251.9% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,792,000 after buying an additional 1,385,230 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after buying an additional 1,619,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COUP. William Blair lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Coupa Software Company Profile

NASDAQ:COUP remained flat at $80.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $130.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16.

