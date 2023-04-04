Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 470,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.



