Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.41

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.41 and last traded at $63.48, with a volume of 6506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.27.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $919.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

