Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $2.28

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.80 billion and approximately $33.43 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00008096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00029919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018264 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,207.25 or 1.00013533 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

