TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $35.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Price Performance

TPG opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TPG will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.95%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

