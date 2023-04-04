Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,798 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,476% compared to the average volume of 685 call options.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

In other news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $71,921.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 42,404 shares of company stock worth $91,917 over the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 18.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 52.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,840,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Butterfly Network Stock Up 22.5 %

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BFLY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 27,748,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,108. The company has a market capitalization of $466.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

