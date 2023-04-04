Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

