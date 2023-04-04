Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $76.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

