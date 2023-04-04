Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 58 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.4% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,336,000 after purchasing an additional 79,236 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $210.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.60 and its 200-day moving average is $207.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $241.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

