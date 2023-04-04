Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Trading Down 11.1%

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 77,415 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 41,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Trees Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Trees Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TREES Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.