Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Trading Down 11.1%

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 77,415 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 41,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Trees Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Trees Company Profile
TREES Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trees (CANN)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Trees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.