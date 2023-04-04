TrueFi (TRU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.28 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $75.97 million and $10.28 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,015,920,990 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,015,850,208.4606748 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07431217 USD and is down -5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $12,415,019.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

