Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.80

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 97513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TWST. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Further Reading

