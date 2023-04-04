U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of USX opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.94. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $542.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Institutional Trading of U.S. Xpress Enterprises

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,013,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,326,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth $2,232,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 104.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 257,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 131,491 shares during the period. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth $3,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

