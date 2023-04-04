UBS Group AG Acquires 1,811 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRT. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 6.2 %

BRT traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 78,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a market cap of $358.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRT Apartments

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $327,962.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,355,281.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 4,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $91,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,330,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,011,565.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,962.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,355,281.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 68,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,510. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

