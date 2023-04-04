UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYJ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYJ traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. 1,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

