UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 583.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 44,470 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 60,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 149,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 36,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 8.5 %

NYSEARCA:LABD traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. 3,487,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,084,341. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $85.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.