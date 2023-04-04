UBS Group AG Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 30.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.57. 43,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,861. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

