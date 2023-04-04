UBS Group AG Has $159,000 Stake in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProPhase Labs were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of -0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

(Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.