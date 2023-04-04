UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $877.04 million, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $29.24.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

