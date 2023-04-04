UMA Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $630,332,000 after purchasing an additional 189,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $552.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.