Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 3.3% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $52.75. 953,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,241. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.