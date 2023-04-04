Unique Wealth LLC Buys New Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,659 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBOC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,787. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

