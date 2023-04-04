Unique Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,401,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.81. 253,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,661. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $109.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.