Unique Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.09. The stock had a trading volume of 876,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,445. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $106.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

