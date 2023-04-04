Unique Wealth LLC Takes $510,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

Chemed Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $541.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $544.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $513.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.78.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

