United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) PT Raised to $26.00

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Fire Group Stock Up 0.8 %

United Fire Group stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.64 million, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Fire Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Fire Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,080,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in United Fire Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Fire Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

