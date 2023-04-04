United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) PT Raised to $26.00

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
United Fire Group Stock Up 0.8 %
United Fire Group stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.64 million, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United Fire Group Company Profile
United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Fire Group (UFCS)
- These Restaurant Stocks Defy Inflation, Recession Concerns
- Acuity Brands Builds Shareholder Value In Dark Times
- NU Set To Catch Buffett’s Pitch To Brazilian Economy Rebound
- Universal Logistics, A Housing And Automotive Supply Chain Hero
- Here are 2 Candy Stocks Making Sweet Gains
Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.