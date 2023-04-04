V Bryan Lawlis Sells 8,500 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 946,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,215. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.96 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
