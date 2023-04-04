V Bryan Lawlis Sells 8,500 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 946,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,215. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.96 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,270,000 after acquiring an additional 263,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,112,000 after purchasing an additional 69,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,460,000 after acquiring an additional 224,011 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

