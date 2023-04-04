Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Position Reduced by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries makes up 1.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $7.43 on Tuesday, reaching $311.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,602. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.27 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

