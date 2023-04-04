Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. 622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 42.00% and a negative return on equity of 94.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

