VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,522 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 4.0% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $36,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 989,736 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

