Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 27.2% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $34,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 163,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

