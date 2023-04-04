Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $139.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $169.14.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

