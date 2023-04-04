Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $250.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $293.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

