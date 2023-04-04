Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.93. 117,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,668. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $265.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.97 and a 200-day moving average of $240.74.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

