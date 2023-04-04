Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.44.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.