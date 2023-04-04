Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BLV stock opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.