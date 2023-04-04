Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,112. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

